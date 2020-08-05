Leonard Graves deceased July 27, 2020, at the age of 98.
He was born to James and Wilhelmina Graves on February 27, 1922, in Tounton, Washington. He was one of 10 children.
Leonard served in WWII in U.S. Army. Upon being discharged from the military, he came home and married the love of his life, Gladys Cameron, in Feb. of 1947.
Leonard worked various jobs before settling into being a custom butcher and meat wrapper at Sunnyside Frozen Foods. He worked there until that business closed. He then worked at Twin City Foods in Prosser in maintenance until his retirement in 1981.
He and Gladys were long time members of the Sunnyside Moose Lodge, Sunnyside Eagles, and the VFW.
Leonard was loved and loved most everyone that he came in contact with. He will be remembered by his big heart, great smile, and his quick-witted humor. He was known to many as Daddy or Grandpa.
Leonard is survived by his children, Pat Hoskins of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Myrtle Dorsey of Othello, Wash., Becky and Mike Tucker of Green Valley Arizona, and Lenny and Lori Graves of Benge, Wash. 12 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by four siblings, Henry Graves, Charles Graves, Ella Mae Radach and Nellie Driesen. Also, a large number of nieces and nephews.
Leonard is preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys of 60 years. Preceded also by his firstborn Judy Fegley, sons-in-law Gary Hoskins and Steve Dorsey, grandsons Gregory Lee Hoskins and Dalton James, his parents, stepfather Walter Small, and brothers and a sister.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.