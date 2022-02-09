Lewis Price went to meet his Lord and Saviour on January 31, 2022.
Lewis was born on May 9, 1943, in Tacoma, WA. He was the son of Lewis and Cathrine (Rinkenberger) Price.
Lewis received his education from Shelton High School, graduating with the class of 1962. He later attended Centralia Community College and Central Washington University, receiving a degree in education with a major in History and a minor in Political Science graduating in 1972.
Following his education, Lewis started his working career for American and Foreign Personal, Job Therapy Corporation and in December of 1975 he began his long employment with the Department of Social and Health Service in Seattle as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, retiring in July of 2000. On August 16, 1997, he married Dorothy Pollard at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort.
Lewis loved to travel, especially to the southwestern United States with Dorothy. He was also a World War II and ancients history buff. Lewis was of the Protestant Faith and attended Liberty Community Church.
Lewis was limited by some physical issues, but he was able to live a remarkable life in spite of that. Growing up in an orphanage, getting himself through school, and a long a successful working career were evidence of that. His body may have been weakened, but his mind was strong. After retirement, he continued to want to reach out and help people. He was always seeking to help others with his job rehab experience and even served on the board of a likeminded organization (Community Seeds).
There will be a remembrance service at Liberty Community Church in Granger on February 13, 2022, during the Sunday service starting at 10 a.m.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in his name can do so to the Liberty Community Church memorial fund
Those wishing to sign Lewis’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.