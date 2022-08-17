Lina Reyes Amaro, 94, of Sunnyside went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 9,2022.
Lina was born in Garza Valdez Tamaulipas, Mexico on July 25, 1928. In the year 1945, Lina married her husband Eluterio L. Amaro where they moved from Mexico to the United States in 1953.
Lina worked for numerous years at Independence Food Processing in Sunnyside and Snows & Suns in Outlook before she retired. Lina loved her flowers, especially her roses that she took much pride in along with the rest of her garden.
Lina also loved to spend time with her loved ones whether it was for a big family event or sitting down with her cafesito and Pan dulce telling stories and laughing with everyone. Lina was the heart of her family; she will continually be loved by those who knew her and missed greatly by us all.
Lina is survived by her 11 children; Seferino (Irma) Amaro, Angelica Serna, Fidel (Cruz) Amaro, Eluterio Jr (Rudy) Amaro, Homer (Gloria) Amaro, Arnoldo Amaro, Elida “Elie” (Juan) Sanchez, Raul Amaro, Israel Amaro, Elvia (Juan) Amaro-Gonzalez, and Elvira “Vida” (Enrique) Jasso; 29 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Lina is preceded in death by her husband Eluterio L. Amaro and son Mario Amaro; grandchildren: Noah Amaro-Jasso, Armando Gutierrez, Anthony, and Mario Amaro; great grandchildren: Joshua Gonzalez and Damian Amaro.
Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with Recitation of the Rosary at 6pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, also at Smith Funeral Home, followed by burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
