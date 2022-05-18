Linda Sue Bishop was born October 24, 1945, and called home on May 7, 2022, by our loving father. She was born in Holton, Kansas to Kenneth and Laura Mae Thompson.
At the age of five she and her family moved to Lakewood, Washington until she married Clyde Bishop on November 4, 1963. Linda and Clyde were married for 45 years when they divorced and she never remarried, this marriage gave them three children Duane, Brenda, and Louie.
Linda was very proud of her family and children. She loved them all unconditionally and she spoke often of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda in her early stage of life was a dairy wife and worked hard on the dairy, raising calves, and looking after her family and friends. With endless hours of chatting over coffee, Pepsi and a good card game or Yahtzee.
Later in her life she loved to pass her time by watching the birds and squirrels that often visited her door as well as getting her fix of computer and phone games. Visiting with who would ever take time out of there busy lives to stop by.
We would like to thank all those who cared for Linda including her care givers Rosana Paniagua, Cassandra Gomez, and those at Life Care Center of Richland. They all loved and cared for her so greatly and Linda loved each and every one of them and thought of them as part of her family.
We would also like to thank her late roommate Susie who sadly passed before Linda. Susie helped guide Linda to a bigger faith and was later baptized by Susie’s grandson Mike. In the last couple years her faith and belief in God grew tremendously. Then in the last few months it became very important for her to live the way she believed God would want her to. Then through Gods work her life was blessed and changed by what started out as strangers but quickly became family to her.
Further showing Gods miraculous blessings she was able to start what was lovingly referred to as Linda’s ministry. Her new church family came every Saturday and held worship. They would sing the lords songs and her pastor would read from the scripture. Within no time at all since her room was full the hallway became full with both staff and her friends. And one of her final wishes is being fulfilled with her ministry continuing in her honor.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth, and Laura Mae Thompson, brothers Harley Thompson, Marvin Thompson.
She is survived by her sister Judy Foster and Sandra (Ray) Vezina; brothers Gary and Doug Thompson; several nieces and nephews; her former husband Clyde G Bishop (Evelyn); her children: Duane (Janis) Bishop, Brenda Bishop Sanchez, Louie (Sheri) Bishop; her grandchildren Matthew G (Jodi) Bishop, Alicia C Poteet, AJ (Jessica)Almaguer, Zack G (Bethany) Bishop, Nathan W (Akasha) Bishop, Justin Flower, Lorenzo R Sanchez, Adriaanna M Sanchez, Myranda L Sanchez, Jesse Bishop, Ricky Bishop, and Keithan Bishop; great grandchildren Emma Jane, Audrey, Charolette, Clara, Thomas, Mattie Kay, Elsie, Brantley Magnolia, JD, Jayla, Brenton, Raina, Addison, Macie, Josie Anne, Andre and Micah.
It was Linda’s wish not to have a funeral service. There will be a memorial service 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, 2022, at her daughter’s residence: 1420 N Forsell Rd, Grandview WA 98930.
If you would like to send flowers or plants, at her children’s request, please send live plants that can be enjoyed outside while watching the birds, squirrels, and wildlife while they are thinking of their mother.
Until we meet again Mom “We will always think of you and when we hear “Amazing Grace” we will know it’s our Angel saying a “sweet hello” and watching over us and keeping us safe. We love you always mom.
