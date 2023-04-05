Lisa M. Moreno, 42 and beloved by many, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born April 11, 1980, in Sunnyside, Washington to Arturo and Lydia (Brito) Moreno.
She is survived by her father Art Moreno, her sister and brother-in-law Valerie (Moreno) and Carlos Ramos Jr., as well as her nephews Carlitos, Daniel and niece Mia Ramos.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lydia B. Moreno and grandfather, Joe Brito. Those closest to her knew her as M&Ms, Tata, Buckwheat, Sissy, and Friend.
Her creativity always came alive through her profession as a stylist. From the time she graduated from Gene Juarez, through her job closer to home at Studio on Sixth—saving many from terrible hair days, one haircut and color at a time. Yet her love of music, anything Disney, and coloring were always her outlets whenever she needed to reset. Her playlist could include from the Backstreet Boys to Phantom of the Opera, to Dolly Parton, and even Selena to name a few. Her beautiful singing voice was a gift only those closest to her had the privilege to witness.
She graduated from Grandview High School, home of the Greyhounds, yet attended middle school and her elementary years in Sunnyside. She learned, grew, and lived out her faith in the Sunnyside Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was baptized. Lisa not only had a personal relationship with the Lord, but truly strived to live out her days in testimony of HIS love and presence in her life. This also came through in the manner in which she lavished her family with her love of baking and planning family events, like camping, trips to Disneyland and birthday celebrations—very much like Lydia, her mom.
She was an amazing caregiver to her family, a loving aunt to her niece, nephews, cousins, and Pathfinders—as if they were her own. Lisa was very much intentional to attempt to continue a legacy of relationships with her extended family. Yet, she was a kind, patient, and sacrificing friend who understood the value of loyalty and definitely left her footmark in people’s hearts—whether in spoken word, or through a gentle gesture.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, heartlinkshospice.org. The family of Lisa wishes to thank Heartlinks for their phenomenal care and providing her family with support and compassion during Lisa’s journey.
Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1875 E. Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside WA, 98944. Pastor Larry Mays officiating.
Those wishing to sign Miranda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
