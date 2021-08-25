It is with great sadness that the family of Lloyd Wayne Judkins (Uncle) announces his passing on August 8, 2021.
Lloyd was born in Prosser, on August 22, 1955, and graduated from Sunnyside. Lloyd grew up hunting, fishing, horseback riding, riding motorcycles, and learning many trades from his father. After graduating high school Lloyd joined the Army and served for three years. Lloyd worked for Northwest Linings and traveled to many places and touched many people’s lives.
In 2000, Uncle married his best friend and love of his life, Ruth. The two of them worked and traveled together, seeing the world, and bringing home many stories to share with friends and family. Lloyd and Ruth built their dream home in the Blue Mountains where many family and friends visited and built memories and traditions.
After Aunt Ruth passed away in 2017, Uncle retired and spent his days on the mountain. Uncle kept busy helping neighbors fix fences, being on wolf patrol, plowing snow, and anything else a neighbor needed. Uncle enjoyed his retirement spending time with his lifelong friend, Jimmy, and the many friends and family who visited. Uncle was an avid reader and read Louis L’Amour’s books dozens of times never tiring of the stories. Uncle also knew history very well and shared his knowledge with many. He loved the outdoors and nature and found beauty in all things God created, especially feeding and enjoying the hundreds of birds that gathered at his home, his favorite being the hummingbirds that reminded him of Aunt Ruth. There are many good memories on the mountain hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, relaxing around the fire pit, and just sitting around telling old stories together. Uncle was King of the Mountain, we joked, but truly he was loved and known by all who lived and traveled through there. Uncle had a very loving and giving heart, and he will be missed deeply.
Lloyd is lovingly remembered by his brothers Lance Judkins (Tammy D.) and Robert Evans, sisters Tammie J. Judkins (Lance), Tina Rosseine, and Joyce Weatherman (Lynn), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Mary Judkins, stepson Jeromy Wade Bryant, mother Claudine Mae Rhea, father Lloyd Carroll Judkins, stepmom Esther Louise Judkins, sisters Kim Joyce Brewer and Bambi Lynn Judkins.
A celebration of life will be held at Life Church 7, 1110 Stevens Dr., Richland, Washington on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at Lloyd’s home in Benton City.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Uncle, but we know that he is with Aunt Ruth in heaven.
