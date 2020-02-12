Lorenzo Robledo Senior passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on July 17th, 1947 in Illinois.
Lorenzo is survived by his wife of 54 years Antonia, four children, Lorenzo Jr. and wife Anita, Christopher, Robert, and Lydia Robledo. Five grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica Robledo, Miguel Cabrera, Adam Robledo, George Lewis, and two great-grandchildren, Leah and Eric.
Lorenzo is also survived by five sisters, Leticia Van Fossen of Moses Lake, Elizabeth Farmer of Kiana, Alas., Lola Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Angela Gonzales of Quincy, Jovita Robledo of Hood River, Ore., and two brothers, Guadalupe Robledo of Moses Lake and Daniel Robledo of Spokane.
Lorenzo is preceded in death by his father Manuel, his mother Catarina, and two brothers, Joel and Juan Robledo.
He lived in the Yakima Valley and was married at a young age. Lorenzo enjoyed country western music and fishing. He pursued his life-long dream as a Realtor for 30 years before he retired.
Lorenzo is loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Celebration of life is Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Church, 1510 Lincoln Avenue, Sunnyside.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.