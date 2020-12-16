Loretta G. Herriman passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was born June 19, 1931 in Wiley, Colo., to Jim and Minnie Minick. She graduated from Grandview High School in 1949. She married Richard Herriman at the Grandview Assembly of God Church on July 31, 1953.
Loretta was a banker at the Old National Bank in Grandview and later worked as the payroll clerk for the Grandview School District until she retired in 1995.
Richard and Loretta celebrated 67 years of marriage this past July.
Mom was known for her entertaining skills. Dad asked people home for dinner and she fed them! She made the best yeast dinner rolls and pies. Her raspberry pie and Special K bars were always in demand. Our friends were always welcome, and you never knew who would be at a family holiday dinner. If someone had no place to go, they came to our house.
Survivors include husband Richard Herriman, daughters Cindy Arnesen (Brad) of Yakima, Cheryl Huenefeld (Darrell) of Sunnyside, son Jim Herriman (Jason) of Zillah, her brother Claude Minick (Ann) of Grandview, and four grandchildren: Charissa Wheelwright (Matt) with children Olivia and Henry of Spokane; Angela Meloy (Jason) with children Hudson and Madeline Grace of Yakima; Darren Huenefeld (Amy) with children Tilly, Hatty Loretta, and Drake of Grandview; Jarred Huenefeld (Alicia) of Truckee, Calif.; three darling friends, Monica, Mireya, and Janet who took such great care of Loretta.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Minnie Minick and her sister Alma Ciccarelli.
There will be a viewing at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Grandview cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held on Loretta’s 90th birthday on June 19, 2021 where we will be able to share lots of stories.
Please email the family at R.Herriman@yahoo.com for more info. Those wishing to sign Loretta’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
