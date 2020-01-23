Lucille (Bos) Apol, 97, was born on Feb. 25, 1922, the sixth of 11 children, to David and Jacoba (Den Boer) Bos, in Sunnyside.
She died Jan. 18, 2020.
She graduated from Sunnyside High School and then attended nurses training at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima. Lucille met Harold Apol at church youth group, and they married on Aug. 18, 1948.
Lucille worked at the Sunnyside Memorial Hospital and Dr. Kirk’s office in Sunnyside. She enjoyed meeting up with her nurse buddies for lunch once a month until 2019.
Lucille and Harold enjoyed their disaster relief work with Disaster Response Services of the Christian Reformed World Relief Committee, going to various tornado and flood sites around the US.
Lucille was a lifetime member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. Lucille used her quilting talents to make each of her children a hand-stitched quilt and one for each of her nine grandchildren. Her last quilt was made using Harold’s neckties, a very real labor of love.
She is missed by her children: Carroll and Delaney, Mark and Beth, Raleigh and Chris and Rachel and Steve; her grandchildren: Joy, Kyle, Jeff, Laura, Cheri, Christopher, Melanie, Markie and Ben; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is also missed by sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Wilbur Duim, sister-in-law Lynn Bos, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her sisters and brothers and parents.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Lucille’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School or Heartlinks. Hospice or donor’s choice.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
