The Ramos Family announces the loss of their beloved father Luis A. Ramos at the age of 91, on Jan. 26, 2020.
Luis married Maria E. Ramos in 1947 in Marked Tree, Ark. They were married for 66 years and had nine children. They started their lives together in Arkansas, migrated to Texas and then to Washington.
In Washington, he started working for Burlington Northern Railroad Company. Due to his job, he moved his family to Oregon. In 1974, Luis made his last move to Washington where he established his roots.
Luis was a man of God. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a strong believer.
Luis enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and camping. He enjoyed working in his yard and planting a garden every year.
Luis is survived by his brother, Jose E. Ramos (Elvia Ramos) and his children Yolanda Martinez, Elma Vargas (Jose) Armando Ramos, Estelita Sanchez (Manuel), Araseli Rocha (Elias), Jose Luis Ramos (Anita) Hilda Cornwell (Mike) and Samuel Ramos (Connie). He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Ramos is preceded in death, his father Donaciano Ramos, his mother Refugia Alfaro Ramos, his wife Maria E. Ramos, his son Baby Ramos and grandson Elias Mario Rocha II, great-great- grandchild Baby Cooper.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Luis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
