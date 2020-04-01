Luis Rivera Salgado, 61, of Prosser, passed away on March 27, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
He was born on August 25, 1958 in La Concordia, Guerrero, Mexico to Salomon Rivera and Juana Salgado. As a child, he was outgoing and playful. He always was adventurous and liked trying new things. Luis married Cirila Mendoza in La Concordia, Mexico on July 1st, 1978.
Luis migrated to the United States in 1975 and resided in Benton City for ten years. He moved to Prosser in 1989 and lived there for his remaining years.
Luis worked as a farm/laborer worker. He worked on many farms throughout the Lower Valley and Benton-Franklin County. His last employer was Rothrock-Zapien Farms in Prosser. He was a dedicated employee and would go above and beyond in his work. He worked until his cancer no longer enabled him to.
Luis loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, word puzzles and watching his favorite soccer team, Guadalajara Chivas. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing basketball with his friends. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Luis will be remembered as a wonderful man and a great role model to many people including his children, grandchildren and people he would meet who would become friends. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and most of all a wonderful grandfather to all his grandkids that he loved and cherished.
He was a hard worker and great family man; he did what he needed to do to provide for his family. He will be remembered by the many people he touched, his smile, humor and those colored eyes.
He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Cirila Rivera of Prosser; his only son, Luis Rivera Jr. of Prosser; five daughters, San Juanita Rivera and Maria T. Rivera both of Prosser, Amelia Rivera-Solano of Grandview, Sonia Rivera and Diana Wilson of Prosser; daughter-in-law, Diana Vicente of Prosser; sons-in-law, Juan Briones of Prosser, Tyler Wilson of Prosser, Leo Solano of Grandview; and grandchildren, Julissa Rivera, Eric V. Rivera, Jaelyn Rivera, Aleynna Rivera, Jacquelyn Rivera, Aven Wilson, Zaiden Wilson, Andrea Briones, Luis David Rivera, Leia Solano and Leilah Solano.
He is also survived by his brothers, Salomon, Efrain, and Roberto Rivera; his sisters, Irma Brito, Eva Brito, Maria Rivera and Cirila Hernandez; many nieces and nephews; and by many friends he impacted throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salomon y Juana Rivera and granddaughter, Aliana Rivera-Wilson.
Services will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at prosserfuneralhome.com.
