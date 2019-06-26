Lydia Moreno passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home surrounded and supported by her loving family.
She is the wife of Arthur Moreno with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.
Beloved daughter of Joe and Olga Brito, Lydia was born in Los Angeles County, California and has left her legacy in Washington, to her husband Arthur Moreno, and two daughters and son-in-law, Valerie and Carlos Ramos Jr. and Lisa Moreno and her three grandchildren Carlos, Daniel and Mia Ramos.
She is also survived by her siblings Albert and Yuri Brito, Rudy and Rosa Brito, Oralia Brito, Sam and Judy Brito, Richard and Francisca Brito, Manuel and Karen Brito, Andy Brito, Yolanda and Mark Vanscoy, Alicia and Bryan Brown and Daniel and Terry Brito.
She is preceded in death by her loving father Joe P. Brito.
Lydia Moreno will be remembered as the finest loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend that one could only dream to find. Also, for her steadfast belief in Christ and his return to reunite all his children in the second coming.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Life Options.
Those wishing to sign Lydia’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
