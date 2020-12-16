Lyle Melvin Ohlde, age 77, of Ashton, Iowa passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Lyle Melvin Ohlde was born Oct. 6, 1943 in Snohomish, Wash., the son of Melvin and Esther Ohlde. Lyle grew up in Snohomish until he was 10. In 1953, the family moved to Sunnyside where he graduated from a Sunnyside High School.
After graduation, Lyle moved back to Snohomish to work on the homestead. Lyle also made his home in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and for the past 25 years in the Sibley, Iowa area.
Lyle’s love of trucking took him all over the United States. Lyle enjoyed working land, trucking, and working with cattle. For the last several years, he worked on a farm supervising the calving season and, in the summertime, making hay with his partner in crime longtime friend, Todd Rockman.
Lyle is survived by his three children, Lyle Jr. Kobberstad (Kathy) of Sacramento, Calif., Chad Ohlde of Greenville, S.D., and Samantha (John) Hettich of Aberdeen, S.D. Two stepsons, Erik (Netta) Totman of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii and Kevin (Carrie) Totman of Sioux City, Iowa. Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by three brothers, Norman Ohlde (Jean) of Hillsboro, Ore., Dale (Marilyn) Ohlde of Moxee, and Robert Ohlde (Denise) of Yakima.
Lyle was proceeded in death by his parents Melvin and Esther Ohlde, son Doug and Special Friend Carol Totman.
A family led memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley, Iowa.
Those wishing to sign Lyle’s online memorial book may do so at Jurrensfuneralhome.com.
Jurrens Funeral Homes in Iowa oversaw arrangements.
