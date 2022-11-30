Lyzene Kooy Isaacs died on September 12th in Oklahoma at the age of 94.
She was born on August 16, 1928, to John and Cora Kooy in Outlook, WA. She worked most of her life on the family farm, where she raised cattle and sugar beets. She enjoyed gardening and animals. Lyzene attended White Swan School. Lyzene loved people and brought out the best in them.
Lyzene especially loved horses and in her youth, she was a rodeo princess. She liked to wear colorful cowgirl clothing and ride in local parades. She competed in horse riding events, raised and showed quarter horses, and belonged to a women’s ridding club that traveled throughout the state. Lyzene showed horses at the Central Washington State Fair for 17 years.
In 1982, she went to live in Oklahoma with her husband, James Isaacs and her son, Larry Perry. She took care of her husband during an extended illness until his death. She also worked at a nursing home in the area.
Her son, Larry, passed away in 2016. Her brother, Leonard Kooy went to live with her to help her on the farm.
Lyzene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, son Larry, and sister and brother-in-law Don and Harriet Ide.
She is survived by her brother, Leonard Kooy, niece Donna Smith and nephews Don Ide and Tony Smith. She is also survived by her many Dekker and Van de Graaf cousins.
Lyzene has chosen her grave site at the Maxwell Cemetery in Oklahoma, near her husband and son’s burial location.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.