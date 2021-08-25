Former Outlook resident Madelyne Larson Kassebaum passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021, in her apartment in Ballard, just four months from her 106th birthday. Her favorite recipe for a good life, which Madelyne shared often with family and friends was: “Let the little things go, it’s the people who are important.”
Madelyne Rudolph Larson was born in her parents’ bed in Harlow, North Dakota on Nov. 24, 1915. Her parents were Carl Larson and LaRue Rudolph. She and her three younger sisters, Audry, Roberta and Yvonne, grew up in North Dakota and later in Cannon Falls, Minnesota.
After graduating from Cannon Falls High School in 1933 with a class of 36 students, Madelyne entered nurses training for three years at St. Andrews Hospital in nearby Minneapolis. She then worked as a nurse in hospitals in Minnesota and Michigan before following “Route 66” to California. She attended University of California in Berkley to earn a nursing degree in Public Health and then transferred to UCLA to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Nursing.
Madelyne joined the U.S. Navy during World War II where she became an ensign. She was stationed at hospitals in both San Diego and the Great Lakes region. Along with wounded soldiers, she also provided medical care to movie stars Spencer Tracy and Jimmy Stewart.
“I can remember traveling across country in one of the troop trains,” she wrote in her memory book. “The end car was reserved for nurses. It was guarded by MP’s.”
After the war, Madelyne decided to follow the footsteps of two of her heroes, Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart, by earning her pilot’s license. She also moved to the Yakima Valley in 1947 and worked as a school nurse, primarily in Sunnyside. Soon after her arrival, she met Outlook farmer, Richard (Dick) Kassebaum on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They were married a few months later on Valentine’s Day in 1948.
Raising four young children and helping on the family farm north of Outlook filled Madelyne’s time for several years. However, she also kept busy with the Sunnyside TOPS club, Indelook Club, the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, Lower Valley Square Dance Club and other community activities. Later, she and Dick started to play golf regularly and travel extensively. They visited all 50 states and every continent except Antarctica. The couple also liked to winter in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
After a marriage that spanned 49 years of togetherness, Dick died of cancer in April 1996. Madelyne maintained her home in Outlook where she continued to be a familiar sight on her daily walks around the farm and up and down Hudson Road, on the golf course twice a week (even though she was over 90 years old) and as a frequent volunteer in the Washington School Library where her daughter-in-law Ona was librarian.
In 2011, Madelyne moved to Ballard Landmark Senior Living not far from where her daughter lives. Her cheery demeanor and active lifestyle led to her and another Landmark resident being featured on the Seattle KOMO TV program entitled “Eric’s Heroes” in honor of both of their 104th birthdays in November 2019.
When asked what her secret to living so long was, Madelyne would respond with a smile: “When I wake up, I get up.” She continued to display “get up and go” spirit during her frequent walks to Ballard Locks (weather permitting) and elsewhere around the neighborhood almost to the very end of her life. Her kindness to others made her very popular at Ballard Landmark among the residents as well as the staff.
Madelyne is survived by her children, Carl Kassebaum (Corliss Perdaems) of Anacortes; Jim (Ona) Kassebaum of Snohomish; Paul Kassebaum of Lake Stevens; and Bobann Fogard of Ballard; and five grandchildren, Jeremy (Princess) Kassebaum of West Seattle; Nicholas (Faye Ziegeweid) of Seattle; and Benjamin (fiancée Eliana Arrieta) of San Luis, Argentina; Teresa Fogard and Sara Fogard, Tacoma. She is also survived by her sister Yvonne Splady of Bemidji, Minn. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, two sisters, Audry Larson and Roberta Flom, and her son-in-law, Ramon Caballero.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army or the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
