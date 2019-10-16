Marcelina Cerda, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 9, 2019 in Spokane.
She was born to Jose and Anastacia Perez Medrano on June 13, 1931 in La Cabra San Luis Potosi, and married Delfino Cerda before moving to Texas. Marcelina would later migrate to the Lower Yakima Valley in 1973.
Our mother was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her loved ones.
Marcelina is survived by her 13 children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She will also leave behind a number of beloved friends, family and extended family. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Valley Hills in Sunnyside. Viewing and worship will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
