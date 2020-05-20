Margaret Francis Flanagan was born in Ellensburg on February 9, 1928, to parents James R. Flanagan and Cordie May (Huddle) Flanagan.
As a young girl she moved with her family to their farm on Arrowsmith Road in Sunnyside. Bette, her sister was born in 1932.
Her parents farmed and her father was a sheepherder north of Yakima. She attended school at Maple Grove and graduated from Sunnyside Senior High in 1946.
Margaret attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg and graduated with a BA in Education in 1950. She taught first grade in Spokane for three years and then moved to Prosser to teach for a year.
She met Raymond C. Larson and married him November 26, 1954. At that point, she became a “housewife” and farmer’s wife. Margaret and Ray were married for 52 years. To this union was born a daughter, Tamara and son, Mark.
Margaret loved to garden - raising amazing roses - bake and cook. She loved her animals, always having at least a couple of cats and dogs around to love.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Ray.
She is survived by her daughter Tamara Johnson from Goldendale, son Mark Larson from Sunnyside, and grandchildren Riley, Mason, and Payton, and sister Bette Richardson from Silverdale.
Mom left us on Mother’s Day, May 10. She is now keeping dad in check and visiting with her parents. Heaven gained an angel.
A private family graveside was held at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Margaret’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
