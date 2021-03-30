Margarita Ayala Campos went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the age of 96.
Margarita was born in Goliad Texas on November 18, 1924, to Manuel Ayala and Epitacia Dominguez.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 76 years, Jesus Campos Sr.
Margarita is survived by her seven children Celia Lopez, Alice Garcia (Pastor Juan), Jesse Campos, Gilbert Campos (Rosie), Gloria Garcia (Tony), David Campos Sr. (Patricia), 20 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Margarita was a woman of God who was a Decon of her church for many years.
The love of her family was her greatest gift and the main focus of her daily prayers. Margarita is remembered for her love of flowers. Her garden was always bright and full of color as she spent numerous hours talking and watering her beautiful garden.
"The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever," Isaiah 40:8.
Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Viewing will take place on April 7, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Funeral on April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
