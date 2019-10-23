Maria Castañon de Zesati passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, songs, and prayer Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
She was born Feb. 1, 1946 in Lobatos, Zacatecas to parents Joaquin Castañon and Juana Pitones. Her childhood and youth were spent in Mexico until she met and married Refugio Zesati in 1965. Refugio began coming to the United States in 1972 and she eventually joined him in 1979.
They were farmworkers for many years in the area, then moved to Everett where they continued to live for another 20 years.
She became a devoted homemaker, always keeping a clean home and hot food on the table for her husband, children, or guests that might drop by. Service and kindness were two of her virtues. For more than five years, she served as the sacristan of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Everett. Some of her duties included opening and closing the church, preparing the Holy Eucharist, assisting the altar servers, and cleaning the holy materials after mass. The parishioners came to love and respect her service to the church.
Maria was also a home care provider for countless children and especially adored taking care of her granddaughters whom she loved dearly. Shopping with her daughters was a favorite pastime. She had great taste in clothes, and although she was of limited means, she always looked fashionably elegant.
Maria and her husband moved back to Sunnyside three years ago where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He took care of her and was by her side until the Lord called her home. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her husband Refugio Zesati of Sunnyside, two daughters Erika Zesati and Margarita Zesati and one son Luis Zesati, all from Everett, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
El sábado 19 de octubre de 2019, Maria Castañon de Zesati, falleció pacíficamente rodeada de familiares, canciones y oraciones.
Nació el 1 de febrero de 1946 en Lobatos, Zacatecas, de padres Joaquin Castañon y Juana Pitones. Su infancia y juventud las pasó en México hasta que conoció y se casó con Refugio Zesati en 1965. Refugio comenzó a venir a los Estados Unidos en 1972 y finalmente se unió a él en 1979.
Trabajaron como trabajadores agrícolas durante muchos años en el área, luego se mudaron a Everett, donde continuaron viviendo durante otros 20 años. Se convirtió en una ama de casa devota, manteniendo siempre un hogar limpio y comida caliente en la mesa para su esposo, hijos o invitados.
El servicio y generosidad eran dos de sus virtudes. Durante más de cinco años, se ofreció como sacristán de la Iglesia Católica de la Inmaculada Concepción en Everett. Algunos de sus deberes incluían abrir y cerrar la iglesia, preparar la Sagrada Eucaristía, asistir a los servidores del altar y limpiar los materiales sagrados después de la misa. Los feligreses llegaron a estimarla y respetarla mucho por su servicio a la iglesia.
María también cuido de muchos niños y adoraba especialmente cuidar a sus nietas a quienes amaba mucho. Ir de compras con sus hijas era un pasatiempo favorito. Ella tenía un gran gusto en la ropa, y aunque tenía medios limitados, siempre se veía elegante a la moda.
María y su esposo regresaron a Sunnyside hace tres años, donde celebraron su aniversario de bodas de oro. Él la cuidó y estuvo a su lado hasta que el Señor la llamó a su casa.
Le precedieron en la muerte sus padres, dos hermanas y un hermano. Le sobreviven su esposo Refugio Zesati de Sunnyside, dos hijas Erika Zesati y Margarita Zesati, y un hijo Luis Zesati, todos de Everett, ocho nietos y tres bisnietos.
El rosario se llevara acabo el jueves, 24 de octubre a las 5 p.m. La misa sera el viernes a las 10 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica de San Jose en Sunnyside, seguido por su entierro en Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
