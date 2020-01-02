Maria D. Berber, 61, of Grandview, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born on June 6, 1958 in Ulysses, Kan., the daughter of Victoria Rodriguez and Jessie Alonzo. Maria received her education in Sunnyside. Following her education, she married Francisco Berber on Aug. 12, 1992 in Eaglewood, Colo.
At the age of 13 she began working in the fields and later was a stay at home mother and wife. In 1992, she worked part time and much more as a volunteer for the Grandview Salvation Army until her health forced her to stop working in 2009. Maria was a member of the Grandview Salvation Army Church.
Maria is survived by her husband, Francisco Berber of Grandview, four children, Hector Alonzo of Yakima, Abraham Rodriguez of Tri-Cities, Christina Gallardo of Grandview, and Sylvia Gallardo of Sunnyside; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by siblings Emilion Alonzo of Grandview, Jessie Jr. Alonzo of Kan., Gloria Alonzo of Sunnyside, Pete Alonzo of Kansas, Robert Alonzo, of Kansas, Adam Alonzo of Kansas, Lujuana Alonzo Tavarez of Texas, Ralph Alonzo of Kansas, Richard Alonzo of Kansas, Jessica Alonzo Ornelas of Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Alonzo 1983 and Victoria Rodriguez 2018 and one sister, Antonia Tonie Alonzo Hatton 1978.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm with a time of Fellowship to follow at Bethany Community Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.