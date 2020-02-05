Maria de Jesus Robledo, 87, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Maria was born on September 26, 1932 in Edinburg, TX the daughter of Cruz (Garcia) and Miguel Navejar.
Maria de Jesus is survived by her four children, Diahn Robledo, Irma (Angel) Oseguera, Ted Robledo and Mike Robledo (Kim); six grandchildren; Cristal Trevino, Mario Robledo, Mike Robledo Jr., Qryna Canales, John Barry Carroll Jr., and Dylan Robledo (Kelsee); and seven great-grandchildren; Gabriel Palomarez Jr., Lydia De Luna, Reyray De Luna, Remmie Rosales-Canales, Jayzion Rosales-Canales, Harlee Robledo, and Macie Leigh Robledo; five sisters; Paula Lemos (Rene), Sara Salinas, Basilia Soria (Ernesto), Manuela Espinoza (Lorenzo), Lenor Aguilar (Jess), and two brothers; Clemente Navejar (Dina), Gerald Perales (Sylvia).
She was preceded in death by her husband Reyes Robledo, both parents Miguel and Cruz Navejar, three sisters; Josefa Garza, Delfina Alafa, and Andrea Rodriguez; one brother; Fructoso Navejar (Tocho) and one grandchild; Starla Robledo.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
