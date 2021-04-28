It is with profound sadness that the family of Maria del Socorro Sanchez announces her passing.
Maria, 56, passed away suddenly on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.
Maria made everyone whose life she touched more beautiful, inside and out. Maria’s relationship with her family, most significantly her children, was her pride and comfort. She was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Always busy, she loved thrift shopping to find thoughtful gifts for family and friends, walking in nature with her dog, M’keena, curling up with a book and picking out a flawless outfit for any occasion. Her easy laugh, her tireless work ethic, her soft heart and strong spirit, her hugs, and haircuts; she was the epitome of kindness.
Maria was a stylist in the Grandview/Sunnyside area for 33 years, most recently at Sunnyside Assisted Living, and had just graduated from Centralia Beauty College as an instructor.
Maria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Madison (Logan) Sanchez, Dillon (MaKayla) Nims and Macy Sanchez.
Maria will also be missed by her siblings, Ricardo (Jamie) Sanchez, Roberto (Deanna) Sanchez and Rosalinda Hall. She will be forever adored by her granddaughter, Tatiana, and her 11 canine grandpooches.
Maria is preceded in death by her mother, Maria C. Saldaña, and her father, Benito Sanchez, Jr.
A celebration of life in memory of Maria will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 N. Elm St., Grandview, WA 98930.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Maria through Venmo @MadisonSanchez87
