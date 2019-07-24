Maria Dolores Rodriguez was born March 12, 1929 and went to rest with our Lord on June 23, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gregorio Rodriguez Sr., daughter Elva Rosa Parra Cornejo and husband Robert Cornejo, and her grandson Eduardo Andres Cucillo.
She is survived by eight daughters and one son: Blanca Cortinas, Mary Cuello, Gregorio Rodriguez Jr., Rosario Ayala, and Aurelio Ayala Jr., Josefa (Josie) Vogeltanz, Dolores Rodriguez, Rosa Diaz and Richard Diaz, Maribel Hofstad and Tim Hofstad, and 11 grandchildren: Orlando Cortinas, Loretta Ruiz, Emmanuel Cortinas, Nancy Cornejo, Robert (Bobby) Cornejo, Stephanie Avalos, Arturo Cuello, Aurelio Ayala Jr., Clarissa Bonilla, Anthony Ayala, Bruce Rodriguez, and six great-grandchildren: Laurissa, Adalberto, Adam, Tye, Nathaniel, Emma, Megan and Steven.
Maria Dolores was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, to Andres Vargas De Leon and Josefa Flores Contreras.
She was the youngest of 10 children born to this marriage. She grew up in Eagle Pass, Texas. In her early years, she studied cosmetology and managed and worked as a cosmetologist. Later moving to Crystal City, Texas, where she met and married Gregorio Rodriguez Sr. In 1980, she moved with her family to Washington State and making it her home.
Our mother devoted her life to tending to her family and her love for roses. She opened a flower shop in Sunnyside and created beautiful flower arrangements and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Our mother was a wonderful person and blessing who lived life to the fullest and will always be in our hearts and in our memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.