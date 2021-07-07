Our beloved mother Maria E. Ramirez Alvarado, 89, of Mabton unexpectedly passed away surrounded with love on July 4, 2021.
Maria was born February 7, 1932, in Ciudad Victoria Tamaulipas, Mexico. Maria was raised in Brownsville, Texas to the late Enriquez Ramirez and Maria Elizondo.
She moved to Washington State where she met and married the love of her life Rosalio Alvarado on October 19, 1970, in Sunnyside. They made their forever home and raised their children in Mabton.
Maria worked as a migrant worker for many years and later in life she worked at WSMC.
Mom loved to garden, and she was sure no weed ever felt welcomed in her beloved garden. She also had many other passions, like sewing, crocheting, cooking, dancing, gambling, yard sales, or escaping to the coast. She loved being with her family and was always ready for her next adventure. Maria was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Mabton.
Maria is survived by her nine children: daughter Mary Sanchez of Nampa, Idaho, son Jose (Rachel) Sanchez of Pasco, daughter Irene Inga of Nampa, Idaho, son Sabas Sanchez (Doreen O’Brein) of Caldwell, Idaho, daughter Beatriz (Rojelio) Campos of Mabton, daughter Mary “Lola” D. Alvarado of Mabton, son Javier R. (Victoria) Alvarado of Wapato, daughter Rosita Sanchez of Greenbay, Wisconsin, and son Rene Sanchez of Billings Montana; two sisters Pilar Solis of Outlook, Arcadia Limon of Prosser, and one brother Pedro Pena of Sunnyside. Maria has 36 grandchildren, 84 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband Rosalio Alvarado Jr., parents Enriquez Ramirez and Maria Elizondo, children Roberto Pena, Juan Sanchez, Josefina Sanchez, grandchildren Javier Sanchez, Ricardo N. Sanchez, and great grandchildren Hope Brault and Angel Espino.
A special thank you to our sister Mary “Lola” who dedicated herself to caring for mom and ensuring the adventures never ended.
We would also like to thank Dr. Mary Pine for always tending to mom’s every need, and her caregivers Gloria and Lupe for their dedication and patience.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
