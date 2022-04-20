Maria Franco Garcia

Maria “Mary” Franco Garcia’s love of life did not end with her death. Mary passed away on April 7, 2022, at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with diabetes, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Mary was born in McAllen, Texas, to Antonio Franco and Maria Villarreal on February 17, 1941.
In 1967, Mary relocated to Washington state where she and her husband David Garcia Sr. raised their three children, Monica Franklin, David Garcia, Jr., and Gloria Urness.
Mary is survived by her husband, children, and six grandchildren: Justin and Tyler Franklin, Anika and Morgan Garcia, and Jacob and Samantha Urness. Mary also leaves behind her sister, Beatriz Garza, her brothers George and Pedro Franco, and her nieces Christina DeLeon and Suzy Higley.
Mary personified the importance of strength, laughter, and perseverance. She relished her privacy, enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren, her loving sister Beatriz Garza, and best friend, Belkis Arambul.
Mary’s death succeeds the passing of her parents, siblings Rafael, Antonio Jr., Edolina Franco, and her niece Yolanda Garza.
The family will have a private memorial for Mary.
Those wishing to sign Mary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
El amor a la vida de María “María” Franco García no terminó con su muerte. Mary falleció el 7 de abril de 2022, a la edad de ochenta y un años después de una valiente batalla contra la diabetes, rodeada de seres queridos que continuarán honrando su legado viviendo sus vidas al máximo.
Mary nació en McAllen, Texas, hija de Antonio Franco y María Villarreal el 17 de febrero de 1941.
En 1967, Mary se mudó al estado de Washington, donde ella y su esposo David García Sr. criaron a sus tres hijos, Monica Franklin, David García, Jr., (Thalia J. García) y Gloria Urness (Jim Urness).
A Mary le sobreviven su esposo, hijos y seis nietos: Justin y Tyler Franklin, Anika y Morgan García, y Jacob y Samantha Urness. Mary también deja atrás a su hermana, Beatriz Garza, sus hermanos George y Pedro Franco, y sus sobrinas Christina DeLeon y Suzy Higley.
María personificó la importancia de la fuerza, la risa y la perseverancia. Disfrutaba de su privacidad, disfrutaba de las compras y pasaba tiempo con sus nietos, su amorosa hermana Beatriz Garza y su mejor amiga, Belkis Arambul.
La muerte de Mary sucede al fallecimiento de sus padres, hermanos Rafael, Antonio Jr., Edolina Franco y su sobrina Yolanda Garza.
La familia tendrá un memorial privado para María.
Aquellos que deseen firmar el libro conmemorativo en línea de Mary pueden hacerlo en www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home está a cargo de los arreglos.
