Maria Guadalupe Aranda

Maria ‘Lupina’ Guadalupe Aranda, 85, passed away early Sunday morning on July 26, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
Lupina was born September 1, 1934, in Linares, Nuevo León, Mexico to Julio and Maria Platas. In 1944, she came to the United States and settled in Progresso, Texas. In 1953, she met Joaquin Aranda, they then married in 1955.
In 1956, Joaquin and Lupina came to Washington state and made their home in the city of Sunnyside.
Lupina was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to cook and owned/operated Casa Aranda restaurant in Sunnyside.
She also, alongside with her husband, worked hard to purchase their home and provide for their family by operating and owning Joaquin Aranda Trucking Co.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casino, gardening and thrift shopping. She also had a passion for sewing and crocheting. She loved her novelas and enjoyed family gatherings.
“Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, in life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you will always hold a place no one else will ever fill. Rest, mama. No more heartache, no more pain.”
Lupina is survived by her daughters, Elvira (Julian) Munguia, Minerva (Jorge) Cantu, Delia (Frank) Castaneda, and two sons.
Fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two brothers, Juan and Rito Platas, two sisters, Lola Medina and Blanca Alvarado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joaquin Aranda, a son Joaquin Aranda Jr., grandson Julio Munguia, and a great-grandson Noah Correa, along with her parents Julio and Maria Platas.
She was laid to rest July 29, 2020, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Lupina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
