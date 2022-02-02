Maria I. Bazaldua (Leal Garcia), 78, lived in Sunnyside, Washington, and was surrounded by her loved ones when she went peacefully to the Lord on January 25, 2022.
Maria was born in Allende, Nuevo León, Mexico on May 15, 1943, to Genaro Leal and Alvina Garcia.
Maria married Gerardo Bazaldua in 1962 in Mexico. In 1967, she moved to Washington State with him, living primarily in the Yakima Valley, first at the ranch in Satus where Gerardo worked, then many years in Mabton, and finally, after Gerardo passed away in 2013 (they were married for 50 years), she moved to Sunnyside.
Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was a caring, giving person, who loved life and worked hard. Maria was a devoted Catholic, faithfully prayed her rosary daily, and was involved in church activities until her health prevented her from continuing. Nothing brought Maria more joy than being with her family, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Maria is now filled with joy watching over us all and resting in peace in heaven.
Maria is survived by her five children: Blanca, Gerardo, Miguel, SanJuanita (and spouse, Geronimo), and Benjamin. Her grandchildren: Jesica, Gerardo, Jenaro, Omar, Victoria, Alexandria, Isabella, Alec, and Blake; and her great grandchild, Kaiya.
Maria is preceeded in death by her parents: Alvina and Genaro; her siblings: Jesus, Jose, and Remijio; and her husband, Gerardo.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
