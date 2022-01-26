Maria Leonor Rubalcaba passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Maria was born on May 3, 1935, in General Cepeda, Coahuila, Mexico to Juan Almaguer and Quintilia Ramirez. As a young adult she left Mexico for The Dalles, Oregon. It was in The Dalles that she met the love of her life, Roberto Rubalcaba and on April 15,1955 they married in Toppenish, Washington. She worked alongside her husband grafting trees for many years.
Our Mom’s pastime was crocheting, embroidering, quilting, her plants and flowers. We would sometimes catch her talking to them. Always tried to make sure that she didn’t miss her day and nighttime shows, “Come on Down” (Price is Right), Family Feud, and her Novelas. She of course loved taking care of her grandkids and great grandkids, watching them grow and teaching them to make tortillas along with other family recipes. Mom always put others first before herself. You could always hear her telling her grandchildren “I don’t know my friend,” or “Charge it” whenever they wanted something. She was and is loved by many and will be eternally missed.
Maria Leonor is survived by her children Delma Guerrero, Oscar (Sarah) Rubalcaba, Dick Rubalcaba, Eva (Jeff) Cunningham, Noe (Sandra) Rubalcaba, Elva (John) Chumley, 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and two on the way. Sister Oliva Hernandez, Toppenish, WA and three sisters and a brother in Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband Roberto Rubalcaba, son George Rubalcaba, her parents Juan and Quinilla Ramirez, Jose and Nicolasa Rubalcaba, two brothers, and three sisters.
Mom loved to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, so in lieu of flowers please donate in her name to the charity she loved.
Viewing and visitation were held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with the recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Funeral service was held Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
