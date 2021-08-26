Maria Luisa Rivera Arroyo, 60, nació en Guerrero, Mexico Agosto 1, 1961.
Luisa vivió la mayoría de su vida en Sunnyside, a lado de su esposo Francisco Rivera y hijos Arturo Rivera y nuera Blanca Rivera, Edith y llerno Ramon Villalobos, Ivan Rivera, Daisy y Stephanie Rivera y hermano Luis Arroyo y cuñada Lorenza Arroyo y sobrinos.
María Luisa siempre será una person querida en la comunidad y recordad por su gran amor que brindo a los niños que cuidada. María Luisa fue una proveedora de niños por más de 20 años en la comunidad de Sunnyside.
Ella le tocó el corazón a cada persona que tuvo la dicho de conocerla. La alegría de Luisa eran sus nietos Felipe Rivera, Santana Flores, Abby Villalobos, Michael Rivera,Alyssa Rivera, Eric Villalobos, Maysi Rivera, Isaiah Rivera, Alexia Olmedo, Jared Villalobos, Analiah Olmedo, Yosmael Rivera, Ivan Villalobos y bisnieta Zailani Villalobos.
María Luisa fue recibida en la eternidad Agosto 23, 2021 por sus padres Felipe Arroyo y Beatriz Soberanís, Hermanos Norberto Arroyo, Fermin Arroyo sus amados hijos Arturo Rivera y Iván Rivera.
