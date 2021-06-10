Maria Socorro Marquez, 73, of Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, passed away on June 4, 2021.
Maria was born to parents Anselma Rentería and Saturnino Godinez, on August 5, 1948, in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Maria moved to the United States in 1986. She lived in Sunnyside for more than 35 years.
Maria worked as a childcare provider and business owner for 20 years. Maria raised many, many kids as a childcare provider. Maria was known as “Grandma” to many in Sunnyside.
Maria married Jose Fidel Marquez on October 26, 1974, in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Together they raised four children: Martha Vargas, Eduardo Marquez, Mariana Marquez Sital, and Claudia Berenice Marquez.
Maria enjoyed spending time with family and close friends from church.
The family has entrusted Valley Hills Funeral Home.
Maria’s mass is scheduled for June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside located at 531 S 16th Street in Sunnyside.
A reception will follow at Catholic Church School gymnasium in Sunnyside.
