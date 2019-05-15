Marilyn Arnold was born July 17, 1950 and passed away May 11, 2019 following health complications.
Mary is survived by her husband of 40 years, Alvin, three brothers: Don, Kermit and Ed.
She retired in 2010 after 37 years serving the Grandview School District in a variety of areas. Her primary duty was in physical education. She and her husband team-coached track and field for many years.
In addition to her love of traveling, she enjoyed serving the community with her gift of sewing. She made 17 one-of-a-kind costumes for Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth, who became friends with the Arnolds more than 20 years ago.
She loved cooking, arranging beautiful floral baskets for fundraisers and gardening. She also made time for her community church, schools and friends.
Her time on earth was filled with love and life.
Marilyn Esther Arnold, born Marilynn Helsel, will be dearly missed, deeply loved and her memory will live in the hearts of all who knew her forever.
Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Hubbard Funeral Homes, 46 “A” St., Castle Rock.
Accommodations for travelers can be made by contacting ElizabethStierle@gmail.com.
Flowers can be sent directly to the funeral home.
