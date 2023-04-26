With great sadness, we announce the passing of our sister, Marjorie Fern Wade on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88 years. Marjorie was born on April 27, 1934, to Roscoe and Violet (Burns) Wade of Thorp Washington.
She graduated from Thorp H.S. and Central Washington College of Education where she obtained her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. She worked in Brewster for 1 year and then moved to Sunnyside where she taught 4th grade at Kamiakin Elementary until her retirement.
She resided with her brother, Donald Wade, and mother Violet Wade in Sunnyside until their passing. She moved in March 2021 to Hearthstone Senior Living in Ellensburg to be closer to her family.
Marjorie was a lady of deep faith and a member of Sunnyside First Baptist Church. Her church family was very important to her, and they surrounded her with much love and friendship. Working in her rose garden, reading her Bible, teaching Sunday school, and family gatherings brought her so much joy. She had a kind heart, loved to laugh, and could be a bit stubborn as well. Whenever you asked how she was, she would always respond with, “I’m blessed and thankful”.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roger (Ruthann) of Seattle, Donald of Sunnyside, Roscoe of Kennewick, sister Lois Wade of Bellevue, nephew Mike Wade and great-nephew Chase Wade.
She is survived by her brother Stan (Eileen) Wade of Ellensburg and sister-in-law Marylee of Kennewick. She was a very special Aunt Margie to nephews Ken (Tina) Wade, Jeff Wade, Brian Wade, and nieces Katy Wade (Rick Armstrong), Heather Wade-Martin, and Andrea (Mike) Coco. She was greatly loved by several great and great-great nephews and nieces Ryan (Krysta), Michelle, Marcus, Olivia, Mason, Gage, Matthew, Alex, Carson, Brennan, Josh, Elisse (OC), Aubri, Carter, and baby Declan.
A very special thank you to her many friends from childhood, church, and teaching. Mary, Lois, Rita, Betsy, Naomi, and many many more whom she loved and appreciated very much.
Marjorie’s viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside WA from 8:30 a.m. until the time of her services at 11:00 a.m. Her burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside WA.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to a charity of your choice.
Those wishing to sign Marjorie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.