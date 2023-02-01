Surrounded by family, Marlane (maiden name: Hughey) (married: Rayl) Straight went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Marlane was raised in Toppenish and Wapato, WA. She graduated from Wapato High School with the class of 1951.
Marlane was married to Jack Rayl from 1958 until his passing in 1985. She married Earl Straight 1993 until his passing in 2001. Family was important and a source of happiness. She introduced her children to fishing and tent camping. Time in her camping van, later in life, helped fulfill her sense of freedom and need for natural beauty.
Marlane loved her work in Sunnyside as an assistant librarian. Helping children and others to find a book of interest, or search out an answer, was a source of fulfillment.
Marlane has lived in the Tri-Cities since 1995. She attended the Hope Fellowship Church. She had many friends that she enjoyed during visits and luncheons.
Marlane is survived by her daughter Elisa (Rayl) Miller (spouse John Miller) and her son Greg Rayl (spouse Kim Rayl). She has five grandchildren: Joshua Mears; Nik Bosman; and Nicole, Erin, and Garrett Rayl. She has six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
If you would like to send a message to the family, please go to Life Tributes at www.lifetributescenter.com “Share a Memory”.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Marlane, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.
