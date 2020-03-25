Martha Louise Williams, 96, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on March 23, 2020.
Martha was born on September 13, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Noah and Lona Tucker. Martha was married to the love of her life, Arther Williams (deceased), on October 23, 1967, and moved to Sunnyside in 1971. Following Art’s death in 1997, she moved to The Dalles to be closer to her family.
Martha loved to crochet and made beautiful afghans and bedspreads for all her family and extended family.
She spent many years volunteering at elementary schools in Sunnyside and The Dalles helping students learn to read. In recent years, she loved volunteering at The Dalles Senior Citizen Center ‘New to You’ store.
Martha is survived by her sister, Florence Cruzen, of Salem, Ore.; four sons, Richard Clark and wife Glenda of Wasco, Ore., Bill Clark and wife Carolee of Springfield, Ore., Lewis Disbrow and wife Janet of Manteca, Calif., Art Disbrow and partner Pam Martinez of Martinez, Calif.; one step-daughter, Janne LeBlanc of Tacoma; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Disbrow of Santa Maria, Calif.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Ernest Disbrow, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Martha will be buried with her husband in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. A Celebration of Life memorial is being postponed due to Coronavirus.
Those wishing to sign Martha’s online memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com.
A special thank you to Smith Funeral Home for handling all the burial arrangements.
