Mary Alice (Garrison) Charvet, age 91, of Grandview passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Prosser.
Mary was born March 14, 1929 in Grandview, to Loyola (Kell) and Arthur Garrison. She attended all her years in school at Grandview, Graduating from Grandview High School.
On June 16, 1948 she married her childhood sweetheart, Benjamin (Ben) Charvet at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. They resided their entire life together in Grandview, where they farmed mostly hops, however they also farmed asparagus, grapes, cherries, currants, alfalfa and raised cattle. They were married for 58 years, until the time of his death in 2007.
Mary was very active through the years in the community, belonging to the Grandview Jr. Women’s Club, Garden Club, and many local bridge clubs. She enjoyed her earlier years golfing and traveling throughout the world with her husband. She was also very active in the Grandview Blessed Sacrament Church throughout her lifetime, also singing in the Church choir.
She also enjoyed spending time traveling and staying at their home on Hood Canal, shrimping and fishing, their home in Yuma, Arizona as snowbirds, and mostly enjoyed spending time at their summer home next to Rimrock Lake, where many enjoyable times and family events occurred there.
Mary is survived by her sons: Martin Charvet and wife, Kathy, of Mattawa, David Charvet and wife Kelley, of Grandview, and Robert Charvet and wife Lori, of West Richland: 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rita Dorner (husband Tim).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, one son, Benjie Charvet, and siblings: Roger Garrison, George Garrison, and Jerry Garrison.
A private family burial will be held at the Mabton Cemetery.
The Charvet Family would like to especially thank the Heartlinks Hospice and Amber Hills Retirement for their loving and excellent care of mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care Sunnyside.
