Mary Elizabeth Foster, 88, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Richland.
Mary was born on March 30, 1931 in Lobelville, Tenn., the daughter of John and Mary (Cagle) Divinny. In 1942 the family moved to Sunnyside, where Mary received her education and graduated with the class of 1951.
Mary with her friend were pen pals with people all over the United States. In 1955 she started writing to Russell Foster who lived in Unga, Alaska. This went on until he decided to come and visit her in August of 1956. It was love at first sight and they were married two weeks later on Aug. 26, 1956 in Sunnyside,
Russell and Mary moved to Bellingham, for a short time before moving to Unga, Alaska, where Russell worked as a commercial fisherman. There they raised their family of three boys and two girls. In 1970 the Foster Family moved back to Sunnyside. Russell passed away in 2003 and Mary continued to make Sunnyside her home.
Mary loved hunting and fishing with her husband. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening and playing bingo. Mary loved to send cards for all occasions, to family, friends and strangers, for many years she would take cards to people in nursing homes and at the hospital just to let them know someone cared.
She was a longtime member of the Sunnyside Eagles, a former member of the Liberty Baptist Church, Sunnyside and a current member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sunnyside.
Mary is survived by two daughters: Gail Foster of Granger, and Cindy Grove (Randy) of Sunnyside, three sons Richard Foster of Sedro-Woolley, Dale Foster (Rae) of Richland, and William “Bill” Foster of Sunnyside.
She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Divinny, husband Russell Foster, son Russell Foster Jr., stepfather Bill Purdy, two brothers Jack Divinny and John Divinny Jr.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Mary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
