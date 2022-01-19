Mary Ellen Holmason, 74, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on January 11, 2022, at Cottage In The Meadow.
She was born in Yakima, WA, on June 12, 1947, to John and Eileen Holmason. She was raised in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1965. Following high school, she attended Clark College where she studied music. She went on to Los Angeles, California where she further studied music and voice. She was a gifted and educated singer.
She later moved back to Yakima where she went into the insurance business. In the 1980s and 1990s she was very involved the Yakima area music community, including as a soloist, and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
Mary Ellen was very close to her family and involved in their lives. She spent many hours in conversation with each of them. She was most proud of her son, Tyler Murray. As her health declined, Tyler was very compassionate and cared for her through her various struggles.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Murray, of Ellensburg, and her sister Gayle (Gerald) Foster, as well as her niece Ann (Joe) Dupuis, and nephew Tom (Shannon) Foster, as well as other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, John LeRoy Holmason.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her honor to The Humane Society or The American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
