Mary Grady

Mary Elizabeth (Gleason) Grady, 87, died May 4, 2019 at her home in Lynwood, surrounded by family. She is survived by six children: Tim, Kevin, Sean, Mike, Jamie and Colleen; their spouses, partners and four grandchildren. She also leaves behind beloved relatives and friends.
Ms. Grady was born in 1931, in the town of Ruthven, Iowa, to parents Mina Christina Olsen and Raymond Andrew Gleason. She was the youngest of seven siblings. Mr. Gleason was the Postmaster General of the town. The family lived at a boarding house owned by her two aunts, that served railroad workers coming through town on the Milwaukee Line.
She attended college at the Sisters of St. Joseph Nursing School in Fargo, N.D. where she completed a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse.
For 40 years, Ms. Grady was an obstetrics nurse who assisted thousands of women giving birth and cared for their babies at hospitals in Seattle, Sunnyside and Longview. It was a calling and a career that she cherished.
She collected nature’s beauty; filling her home with found objects from the outdoors. She loved anything made of wood, marveling at the myriad variations of color and texture in each. She played basketball as a youth and was an avid Mariners baseball fan. She was very proud of her Irish and Norwegian heritage.
Ms. Grady was precious to all who knew her. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. It was not in her nature to ever criticize or complain. While she was a seemingly quiet and thoughtful person, she possessed great strength. We will miss her.
Services are to be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Pius Church, 22209 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, Wash. Inurnment will be at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. at a later date.
Cascade Memorial of Bellevue is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.