Mary Hernandez Galaviz

On July 27th of 2020 our Beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma was called home by our Lord and Savior.
Mary Hernandez was born March 17, 1931 in Dallas Texas to Mike (Magdaleno) and Altagracia Hernandez whom she loved, respected, and held closely to her heart.
Mary came to Washington where she would be part of and proud to be able to work alongside her father Mike (Magdaleno’s) ranch in Satus, with her five brothers and eight sisters.
Mary married Joe Galaviz and they made their home in Mabton. They had five loving children – Joe, Dora, Robert, Raul, and Grace.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Grandview. She attended YVCC and Central, where she received her AA degree and was employed with Sunnyside Highschool. She enjoyed working with the students and helping them succeed.
Mary always had a can-do attitude and had a lot of determination. She enjoyed and loved being around her mom and dad and all her brothers and sisters, as well as visiting them as much as she could. This was a big part of who our mother was. She had a strong work ethic, helped others, devoted, respectful, strong values and morals, and most importantly love and faith all instilled by her father and mother.
Mary was a strong believer in her faith and stood up for what was right, of which she would then carry over to her own family. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was very loving and caring to her family.
One of her favorite things to do was pal around with her sister Mary Jane; these two were inseparable.
Mom would wake up by 5 a.m. to do her gardening, cook breakfast, and have the house cleaned and ready by 8 a.m. everyday. She was very talented and creative and loved to sew. She made all her granddaughters communion dresses, wedding dresses, clothes, Halloween costumes, curtains, and more. She would drop everything if we needed something sewn or mended.
Everyone looked forward to going to grandma’s house. We knew we would be welcomed with a loving smile, a warm hug, and a “Hi mija” or “Hi mijo” and especially a good home cooked meal. Mom/Grandma’s house was always full of family. “It was our happy place, our piece of heaven on earth!” She always made time for us when needed. We were always gathered around the table, whether we were enjoying good food or a one on one talk about life and receiving advice and guidance. She was always ready to listen and be supportive. We were truly blessed to have had the opportunity to sit down, read, and share God’s word with our mom/grandma.
She was very passionate about her grandkids and they could do no wrong. She adored them and was always joyous when a baby was born. We often heard “De halo a mijo” or “Que y lasen a mijo.” She had a special kind of love for all her grandkids. She loved all her grandkids the same, but her first great-grandson, Dion, was the little light of her life. She couldn’t get enough of having all her grandkids around. She often quoted from Grandpa Mike “A house is not a house without children!” She always made sure she attended their birthdays, gave a gift and card, and made sure to go visit them if they didn’t live nearby.
She looked forward to Christmas every year with all her grandchildren. Mary loved holidays, Christmas being her favorite. Christmas was big for mom/grandma. She would start preparing the day after Thanksgiving. She had her list ready and we would only see her when she dropped off what she bought. She went back to her shopping and didn’t finish until a week before Christmas. She would have her granddaughters wrap and tag all the gifts. She made sure everyone had a gift and there was many. Gifts filled the whole living room. Christmas was big for all of us. We thought of it all year and couldn’t wait for this special time.
So, the time was near, and with excitement we would decorate the house, tree, and had fun making tamales around mom’s table. Mom made sure she did her Christmas cards to as much extended family as she could. As Christmas quickly approached and everything was ready, the biggest treat for us was waiting for our Santa Clauses, our brothers, Bob and Raul, from Seattle with bags of gifts. We patiently waited and finally they arrived. Christmas was complete. Mom couldn’t wait to see her mijos. And I know mom hoped and wanted to see them again. It was a joyous time of our lives. We were all together.
We attended numerous events, weddings, quinces, birthdays, etc. growing up. She showed us the love and meaning of family, life was full and complete as long as she was with immediate or extended family.
Our mom, grandma, was a lifeline of a legacy of our grandpa Mike (Magdaleno) and Altagracia Hernandez! Of which will be carried in both experiences and stories for generations to come. She was proud to be Mary Hernandez!
Thank you, mom, for truly being the “Best;” you were the Matriarch and heart of the family! We will hold everything you taught us dear to our hearts! You were beautiful in every way, a woman of great faith, giving, graceful, selfless, creative, strong, intelligent, supportive, passionate, special, brave, smart, good hearted, humble, and kind.
We love you Mom/Grandma forever, miss you very much, and we’ll keep you in our hearts forever! We know you are in heaven and will be watching over us and with us in spirit.
You are now at peace and joyous to be reunited with your son, Bob, Grandsons, Robert Heath, Baby Eugene H. Smasne Jr., and Jason, Granddaughter Dionna Marie Galaviz, Grandpa Mike Hernandez and Grandma Altagracia Hernandez and numerous family members.
Our hearts are broken to have lost you but look forward to the day we are all reunited together again! Your love is branded in our hearts forever! It is because of you, mom/grandma, that we all know love! A tie that binds and a bond that could never be broken!
Rest in paradise momma/grandma we love you forever and always.
Survived by sons: Joseph (Barb) Galaviz Jr., Raul Galaviz, Daughters: Delores (Eugene) Smasne, and Altagracia (Grace) Galaviz.
Grandkids: Sonja Veliz, Senta Hernandez, Felicia Crabtree, Jolene, Erica, and Sherry Smasne, Julianne Cerrillo, Adrian Galaviz, Kim and Chantel Galaviz, Victoria, Jessica, and Jadan Gonzalez.
Great-Grandkids: Dion, Miranda, Josh and Elizabeth Veliz, Natalie and Ryan Hernandez, Nicholas Van Ruiten and Benjamin Crabtree, Robert Cardenas, Lindsey Gonzalez and Maleah Cerillo, Aniah Suarez, Damian Smasne and Layne Rodriguez, Frankie, Sophia, Isabel, Vincent and Judah Galaviz, Sionna and Amelia Galaviz, Dallas Lee, and London Campuzano.
Great-Great-Grandkids: James Veliz, Elijah Veliz, Oakley Van Ruiten and Carson Cardenas.
One brother: Mike Hernandez, Sisters: Jovita Castilleja, Petra Esqueda, Phyllis Aguilar, Mary J. Vela, Carmen Ruvalcaba. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents Mike (Magdaleno) and Altagracia Hernandez. Brothers: Richard, Paul, Cesar, Joe, Frank Hernandez. Sisters: Augustina (Jane) Perez, Susan Munoz, Cruz (Delores) Rodriguez.
Mary left many wonderful memories and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to those who showed kindness to our family.
Thank you all for the Love, Support, Prayers, visits and cards. It has helped get us through this difficult time.
The family would like to extend an appreciation and a special thank you to Michael Galaviz for all his services.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated privately for Mary’s family on Friday, August 21, with a Christian burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, where she will be laid to rest.
