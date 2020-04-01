Mary Jane (Heilman/Thalheimer) Hogan passed away on March 25, 2020 in Sunnyside.
Born Oct. 16, 1925, to Magdalena (Heilman) and Henry Thalheimer, she was the eldest of five siblings: Robert Thalheimer (residing in The Orchards, Grandview), Dorothy Potter, deceased, Henry (Hank/Junior) Thalheimer, deceased, and Albert Thalheimer, deceased.
She is also preceded by her son Ed (Edward/Eddie) Hogan and granddaughter Anne Marie Arvidson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Jim Arvidson and son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren Michael and Norith, Nicolette and Justin Hogan.
We want to thank her loving caretaker, Amy Mora, and Just Like Home, for the many winks, smiles and kisses!
Mary Jane accomplished so much in her life. Whatever she set her mind to she conquered. She was hired by the government as a civilian in the accounting department at Larson Air Force Base, Moses Lake, at the grade of GS 3 and retired 30 years later as the Budget Officer at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., as a GS 13.
She did a stint at Torrejon Air Force Base, Madrid, Spain. She took her family with her on this wonderful adventure, exposing them to the big, wide, world.
She knit beautiful sweaters and dresses. She read voraciously, becoming a dictionary but somehow didn’t look like one! (Ask her a question and you’d be told: “Do I look like a dictionary? Look it up!”)
Mom, we told you, and now we are telling the world, how much we loved you. We admired your character, strength, and constant and ongoing interests in learning. You set high, but achievable, standards for us.
Now you know the answer to the ultimate question. May you rest in peace and never be forgotten.
No formal services will be held at this time. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
