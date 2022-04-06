Mary Lee Borreson

Born on October 19, 1933, in Sunnyside, Washington and passed away on March 24, 2022, in Enumclaw, Washington. She was 88 years old.
Mary Lee was the eldest of three children including two younger brothers. The family owned a large sheep ranching operation based in Sunnyside. They wintered in the Yakima Valley and summered on the ranges of western Montana. There she learned to shepherd both sheep and her younger brothers. They lived in tent houses, wagons, and teepees. Learned to swim, fish, and ride horses. She became a skilled outdoorsman and very self-reliant.
After college, Mary Lee returned to Sunnyside and began her career as a primary grade schoolteacher where she met her future husband, Wes Borreson. They were married in 1959 and moved to Enumclaw where Wes had been hired to teach and coach football at the high school. Mary Lee was not idle having two boys and starting a pre-school in the basement of her home. Mary Lee started teaching for the Enumclaw school district in 1967 and was one of the first to be certified in primary special education. She continued to teach at several elementary schools throughout the district until retirement in 1989. After retiring, she tutored reading students at her dining room table.
Mary Lee was an active P.E.O. and sister in the Alpha Phi Sorority. She loved teaching, gardening, and music.
Mary Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Wes and brother, Charles Flower. She is survived by her brother William Flower of Sunnyside, her sons Colonel Mark Borreson, U.S. Army, retired, and Michael Borreson who is a logistics supervisor at Warner Brothers studios in Hollywood, California. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Stephanie Lawson and three great granddaughters.
The family is grateful for all of those who helped care for Mary Lee during her long illness with Alzheimer’s disease.
Private services will be held by the family in Sunnyside, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.