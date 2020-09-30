Mary Lou Ruelas, 64, of Sunnyside, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord on September 24, 2020, after a selfless battle with cancer.
Mary Lou was born on Feb. 7, 1956 in Tacoma to Winona Boyd (Atkins) and Harvey Franzoni. She was raised and educated in Sunnyside. After which, she made her home and raised her family in Grandview.
She retired after 23 years working for Walmart where she made lifelong friends and met her beloved husband, Ricardo Ruelas. She cherished the many happy years they shared together dancing, camping, and enjoying their beloved pets, Buttons and Lulu, until Ricardo’s passing in 2014.
Mary Lou enjoyed baking, camping, and singing karaoke with her best friends: sister, Betty and mother, Winona. She lovingly and compassionately served as a volunteer, organizer, and participant for multiple Sunnyside organizations including the VFW, food bank, Senior Center, Eagles, and Meals on Wheels.
She was faithful to her Christian beliefs and attended both Cornerstone and First Baptist Church of Sunnyside.
Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Kenneth (Tammy) Knowles of Graham, Wash., David Knowles of Grandview, and Winona Simmons (Patrick) of Renton. Grandkids: Kaden, Ian, Raegann, Shyla, Kierra, Patrick, Raymond, and one great-grandchild Elianna. She is also survived by her mother, Winona Atkins, her siblings Dewaine (Karen) Franzoni, Betty Franzoni, Kim Cruz, David (Doris) Simmons, Ben (Ester) Simmons, Wesly (Sherri) Simmons, and Rocky (Laura) Simmons, and her devoted companion Tad Ledlin.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband Ricardo Ruelas and her father David B. Simmons.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Mary Lou’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.