M. Louise Clark Sinclair Dow, 93, went to heaven January 6, 2021.
She was born to Rolland and Mary (Waterbury) Clark on November 2, 1927 in Yakima.
She attended Castlevale School in Yakima for the first six grades. In 1940, the family moved to a small farm in Granger. She attended Orchardvale School for two years, graduating from Granger High School graduating in 1946.
In 1949, Louise married Elvin Sinclair. Their son Wesley was born in 1950. She worked for Granger schools, and later for Old National Bank in Granger. She later worked for banks in Portland and Eugene, Oregon.
In 1973, Louise married Fred Dow and moved back to Granger. They operated a small apple orchard. They were active members of the Zillah Nazarene Church. Louise sang with groups in the church and was a member of the Zillah Community Choir.
Louise was also an artist. She produced dozens of oil paintings, mostly landscapes. She was acquainted with Fred Oldfield, and Bob Walton and painted with them.
In 1993, Fred passed away. Her son Wesley joined her on the home place. They spent several years taking trips in their motor home.
In 2008, the family home burned. God spared Louise and Wes and they moved to Outlook. In 2018, health problems caused Louise to move to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sunnyside.
She passed away with her son nearby.
Louise is survived by her son Wesley Sinclair of Outlook; sister Margie Calder of Poulsbo; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and others.
She now sings with the angels.
A thank you goes to the staff of the Prestige Care and the staff of Mt. Adams Dialysis. Thanks also to Heartlinks Hospice.
No services are planned at this time.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
