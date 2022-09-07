Mary Louise Jarrard was born in Sunnyside, Washington on November 29, 1940, the first of ten children, to Louis Charles and Delta Louise Wielkiewicz.
After graduating high school, Mary traveled to California where she studied to become a nurse and met her future husband. She married Joseph Robert Jarrard and settled in Everett, Washington where they raised six children.
Mary was the first in her immediate family to go to college and then on to become a lawyer. If asked, she would tell you that her proudest accomplishment in life was her contribution to the Pro-Life movement, a passion she dedicated herself to for nearly thirty years.
Later in life she had many hobbies and a well-equipped workshop. Seeing value in discarded treasures she brought them back to life, assembled an extensive collection of antique perfume bottles and built miniature Stickley furniture.
Mary was also a fine gardener who shared her bounty with family and neighbors. She will be remembered for her strong will and independence and a wicked sense of humor.
Mary died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Spokane, Washington.
She is survived by her children Joseph M., Teresa, Thomas, and Susan (Molly); grandchildren Katrina, Grace, Timothy, Madalynn, Robert, and Joseph A.; as well as siblings Anthony, Peter, Ann, Kathy, Nancy and Jeanie.
Mary was predeceased in death by her husband, Joseph R. Jarrard, and her sons Timothy and Andrew.
Funeral services will be held in Sunnyside, Washington at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
