Mat Lyczewski

Mathew James Lyczewski, 90, of Prosser, went to be with the Lord, Jan. 27, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Hillsview, S.D. on Feb. 9, 1929 to Frank and Katherina (Zimmerman) Lyczewski. The family moved to Prosser when Mat was a baby.
Mat graduated from Prosser High School in 1947. Mat was a lifetime resident of Prosser and the Yakima Valley.
Mat retired in 1991, he enjoyed being an active member of the senior center doing things such as playing in the “Happy Time Band”, calling bingo, set up chairs for states day parade and multiple other activities.
Always an active member of the community he rode with Rusty Holmes in the ambulance, he loved driving the old fire trucks in the states day parade usually accompanied by one or more grandchildren.
Mat was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Katherina Lyczewski, wife Joana Lyczewski, children, Gary, Paul and Lynn Thompson, brother Arnold Lyczewski, sisters Matilda (Tillie) Owens and Malvina (Mel) Berg.
Mat is survived by sister Barbara (Bobbie) Hazard, Sunnyside; children Jim (Debbie) Lyczewski, Kooskia, Idaho; Tim (Diane) Lyczewski, Outlook Heights; Edna Kay (Barry) Subbert, Rogers, Ark.; Marianne (Pat) Goble, Kennewick; Perry (Amy) Thompson; Yuma, Ariz.; Janine (Henry) DeFord, Benton City; Frank (Threasa) Lyczewski, Prosser; Millie (Randy) Haggin, Buckley; Kimberly (Glen) Brouwer, Spokane Valley; 35 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and close companion Mary Ward.
In his last week of life all of Mat’s proud loving children were here with him.
The Lyczewski family wants to give a very heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital who have taken such outstanding and loving care of Mat. Truly above and beyond, thank you.
Services were held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at Prosser Funeral Home, 1220 Sheridan Ave., with burial in the Prosser Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Prosser Hospital Foundation or Chaplaincy Hospice.
