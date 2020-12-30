Matias Mendoza Farias was born to Cipriano and Antonia Mendoza on February 24, 1943, in Michoacan, Mexico. Matias met Maria Esther Mendoza and fell in love.
Matias was always working hard doing his Commercial and Industrial Construction job.
Matias is preceded in death by his parents, brother Francisco Mendoza and sister Eustolia Mendoza.
Matias is survived by his children: Esther (Miguel) Flores, Matias (Ashia) Mendoza, Freddie (Sofia) Mendoza, Cruz (Javier) Ortiz, Inez (Uriel) Rodriguez, Anita (Jose) Valdez, Jose (Sylvia) Mendoza, Jesus (Julia) Mendoza, Emiliano Mendoza, and Francisco Mendoza.
He is also survived by his siblings: Jose, Jesus, Refugio, Rosalia, and Piedad.
Grandchildren: Patricia, Veronika, Ana, Daniela, Jesus Rodriguez (deceased), Javier & German Ortiz, Jessica, Lina, Adrian Mendoza, Eduardo, Victor, Joanna Valdez, Lynette and Irene Mendoza, Elizabeth, Yliana and Jesus Mendoza, Franky and Viviana Mendoza, Freddy Jr. and Julianna Mendoza, Matias Jr. and Malaysia Mendoza (on the way), Minerva, Miguel Jr., and Messiah Flores (on the way).
Great-grandchildren: Alijah, Haddasah, Navith, Antonio, Carlitos, Joel, Camila, Jasmine, Jaqueline, Mila, Anaiah Grace, Mia Alexandra, Erick, Erianna, and Aliyah, with one on the way.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.