On Saturday, April 15th, we lost the most beloved matriarch of the Cardenas family. Matilde L Cardenas (98) passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on February 24th, 1925, in Weslaco, TX to parents Teofilo & Antonia Lopez. At age 21, she married Donaciano Cardenas. Together they moved to Sunnyside, WA (1946) where she raised her 6 beautiful children. Her interests included gardening (especially her roses), reading Mexican novels, crocheting, needle point, cooking for her family and baking her amazing pies. She was such a beautiful person and had no problem expressing her deep adoration and love for all. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donaciano, her sons baby Guadalupe & Gus Cardenas, her grandsons Johnny Acosta, Alex & Juan Dominguez (Twins), her granddaughter Teresa Cardenas and her great grandson Ricky Tyler Petersen.
She is survived by her children, Mary (John) Acosta, Vicky (Joe) Garza, Don (Lillian) Cardenas, Sam (Beatrice) Cardenas, Gloria (Richard) Holdren and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as many, many nieces and nephews
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Matilde’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements..
