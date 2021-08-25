Merilyn Hurlbut Gripenwaldt, passed away Friday, June 18, in Fountain Valley, California. She was 94 years old.
She was born in Seattle and orphaned in early life. She was welcomed into the home of her Aunt Lou (Emma Louise), Uncle Oscar L. Boose and their daughter, Barbara. Longtime residents of Sunnyside, her uncle was a lawyer who opened the current Garrison Law Offices there, in 1908. They raised her and she graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1944.
She moved to Santa Monica, California in her 20’s and worked as a legal secretary. Later, she became a top security aerospace secretary working for Rand Corporation and TRW.
She married journalist Raoul E. Gripenwaldt in 1956 and together they raised two children, were great patrons of music and the arts in Santa Monica and traveled widely. Much of her retirement was spent sharing her Christian faith through teaching leadership in the Santa Monica Group of Community Bible Studies. She was preceded in death by husband Raoul E. Gripenwaldt.
She is survived, deeply beloved, and honored, by her children David Gripenwaldt (Angela,) of Fountain Valley, California and Marisa Gripenwaldt McDonald of West Linn, Oregon. She is also treasured by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
A well-attended Celebration of Life service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Calvary Church of Pacific Palisades.
