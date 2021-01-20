Mervyn Meenderinck was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Friday, January 15, 2021. He lived each day to the fullest and viewed each one as a gift from God!
Merv was born on September 12, 1942, to Bernard and Bertha Meenderinck. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Lynden.
In 1962, he graduated from Lynden Christian High School. He then attended Skagit Valley College and achieved an Associate Arts degree. During college he met and found the love of his life, Penny Hansen, they were married in 1966.
Merv’s career path began at Whatcom Builders where he was the plant supervisor and logistic dispatch manager. Then went to work for Tucci and Sons, a multi-state construction company, as a crew supervisor. Later, he took a risk and purchased Valley Paving and Construction where he grew in his entrepreneurial skills.
After seven years of building a successful paving business, Merv and his brother Curt ventured into the dairy feed business in Yakima Valley where they developed Valley Commodities.
In 1994, Merv partnered with his son Pete, and started Pioneer Commodities & Trucking. Merv’s love for the business was demonstrated right until his final days as he sold feed, lined up transportation and called customers from his hospital bed. He truly loved what he did and the people he worked with.
Merv will be remembered as a generous, devoted husband, loving father, engaged and adoring Papa. He genuinely loved people with a steadfast faith in Jesus. He led fearlessly, listened boundlessly, was completely selfless, and had the gift of engaging people’s hearts and lives.
Merv truly enjoyed fellowshipping with family as he initiated gatherings and created endless memories such as boating, snowmobiling, horse shows, vacations and hosting BBQ’s. Merv appreciated breaking bread with anyone, and he was always a member of the clean plate club.
Through the years his heart continued to go above and beyond to take care of his family, customers and anyone who had a need. Merv’s faith was paramount to his life and weaved throughout his legacy of faithfulness to Christ. The seeds he sowed will continue to grow in his children and grandchildren for generations to come.
Merv was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Bertha Meenderinck, sister Sharyn Meenderinck, brother Curt Meenderinck, nephews Ryan Hoolsema and Scott McKee. He is survived by and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife and soulmate, Penny; his children, Pete (Tressa) Meenderinck, Rebecca (Matt) Jastram; grandchildren Elijah, Noah, and Isaac Jastram and Maggie and Brett Meenderinck. He is also survived by his sister Coni (Rich) Hoolsema and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Lynden Christian High School’s endowment fund in honor of Merv and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Merv deeply valued Christian education and went to great lengths to ensure his own children, and other children had the opportunity to attend Christian school. Merv’s community involvement extended to the Mount Vernon Christian school board, First Christian Reformed church deacon, youth sports sponsor and coach.
Please join family and friends at Merv’s viewing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21 at Gilbertsons Funeral Home in Stanwood. This will be followed by a graveside service in Lynden at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, January 22 at 2 p.m.
A future date will be determined for his celebration of life service.
