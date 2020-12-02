The angels have taken our Mikey away.
Michael B. Nielsen ‘Mikey’ passed away in Grandview on November 25. He is joining his grandparents Guy and Berneita Winberry and grandmother Dixie Hayden in passing.
Mikey was born on July 25, 1980, in Sunnyside to Beatrice Nielsen and Michael M. Nielsen.
Mikey was loved and cherished by so many that knew him through his years on this earth. His ability to make people laugh with his own laugh is unforgettable.
From early on in life, Mikey loved music. One of his first pictures at the age of three years shows him with a guitar in his hand. It was very obvious even then that music would play a huge role in his life.
As a teenager, Mikey followed his love for music to some amazing concerts. Pantera, Tool, and so many OzzFests. Always so excited for the next one. There are some pretty crazy stories with his best friends on these “trips.”
Mikey was a very skilled, self-taught guitarist. His natural abilities allowed him, his close friends, and cousin Danny to have some pretty wild jam sessions. In his later teenage years into his adult years he even formed a band with is one of his close friends, Franco Ortiz, eventually settling on the name Dos Muertos.
He was the kind of person that you could say anything to, and he often knew the right thing to say. There are so many memories from the crazy adventures with his friends to the gentle ones of him with his family.
All who spent time with Mikey and built memories will forever hold them dear to their hearts.
Mikey loved his mother, Beatrice, dearly and was always there for her whenever needed. He was her angel, helper, son, and best friend.
The people that knew Mikey will tell you that deep down he was a sweet gentle person under his tough guy exterior. He loved animals and he was never without a pet, his beloved cat, C&B (we all know the name) to his first dog, Buffy.
He is survived by his mother Beatrice Nielsen; father Michael M. Nielsen; sister Tamara Harrington; brother Donavan Nielsen; niece, Rebecca Gonzales (Christian, Andrew, Matthew); niece, Rachel Magana (Jason, Natalie, Leland); and nephew, Travis Harrington; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Along with countless friends who loved him dearly and who Mikey considered family.
A Memorial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, beginning with the viewing at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m.
For those wishing to honor Mikey please wear your favorite band T-shirt.
There will be no reception due to the current circumstances with COVID-19. Those wishing to honor Michael’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.